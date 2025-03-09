JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 374.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,157 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

