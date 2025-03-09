JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $58.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.