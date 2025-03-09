JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Stock Position Lessened by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,305 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned 0.90% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $16,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JGRO. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $326,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $9,787,000. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,230,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 511.3% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JGRO stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.31 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day moving average is $79.93.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

