Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and traded as high as $43.77. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $43.07, with a volume of 1,718 shares traded.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.