Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and traded as high as $43.77. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $43.07, with a volume of 1,718 shares traded.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
