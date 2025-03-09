JD.com, Inc. (JD) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.76 on April 29th

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the information services provider on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a 2.7% increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74.

JD.com has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect JD.com to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

JD opened at $42.29 on Friday. JD.com has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JD.com stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. ( NASDAQ:JD Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Dbs Bank upgraded JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.92.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

