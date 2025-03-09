Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 530 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up approximately 2.3% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,230,000 after purchasing an additional 254,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,148,000 after acquiring an additional 782,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,339,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $132.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.35. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.