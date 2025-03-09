Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,862 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 1.2% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 25,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,624,000 after buying an additional 71,984 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE KMI opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $31.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $478,980.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 825,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,970,599.72. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,490,996 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile



Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

