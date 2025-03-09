Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,454 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Amundi increased its position in Centene by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,786,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,040,000 after buying an additional 1,214,425 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Centene by 1,656.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 56,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 53,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. UBS Group upgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens cut their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Centene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

NYSE:CNC opened at $60.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $294,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,780. This represents a 27.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Greco purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,712.75. This trade represents a 736.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

