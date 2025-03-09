Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 149.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 81,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 48,910 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 142,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.24.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $260,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,597,559.49. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 293,356 shares of company stock worth $29,166,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $117.41 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $118.42. The company has a market cap of $146.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 854.05%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

