Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases 947 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $1,173,564,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,433,785 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,482,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,572 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,829,773 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,280,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,254 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,634,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $447,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 56,872.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 933,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,998,000 after purchasing an additional 931,566 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 317,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.78, for a total value of $109,965,671.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,696,838.46. This represents a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Mason Morfit sold 722,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.11, for a total value of $249,995,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,192,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,786,234.99. The trade was a 18.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,108,793 shares of company stock valued at $383,156,227. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.2 %

Salesforce stock opened at $282.74 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.