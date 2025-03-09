Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,752,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,562,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $808,005,000 after acquiring an additional 148,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,425. This trade represents a 27.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Petro bought 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $454.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,903.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,514.45. This represents a 6.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $461.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $518.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.22. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.50 and a 12-month high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 9.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $515.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.36.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

