Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $104.62 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.64.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.43%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

