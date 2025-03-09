Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 67,400 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 263.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 483,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 406,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 39,429 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 289,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 183,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $29.13.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

