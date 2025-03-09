Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on March 20th

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a 14.3% increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Jackson Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 77.6% annually over the last three years. Jackson Financial has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jackson Financial to earn $22.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Shares of JXN opened at $84.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $58.02 and a 52-week high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.28 per share, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,036.44. The trade was a 4.91 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

