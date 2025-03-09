Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $510,000 Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $473,945,000 after acquiring an additional 27,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,866,177 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $427,056,000 after acquiring an additional 77,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,782 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $217,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 467,764 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $107,043,000 after acquiring an additional 217,390 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $214.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.50. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.21 and a 12 month high of $254.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DKS shares. UBS Group upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,746.96. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total value of $1,697,956.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

