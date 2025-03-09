IXICO (LON:IXI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.63 ($0.12). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 9.63 ($0.12), with a volume of 58,368 shares.

IXICO Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86.

IXICO (LON:IXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported GBX (4.14) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter. IXICO had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that IXICO plc will post -289.3584879 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IXICO

IXICO is a fast growing and profitable medical data analytics company, providing data management and advanced analytics to the pharmaceutical clinical trials market. Established in 2004 and listed as a public company in October 2013, IXICO has firmly established itself as a trusted partner to the global pharmaceutical industry developing new therapies for neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s disease.

Our purpose is to advance medicine and human health by turning data into clinically meaningful information, providing valuable new insights in neuroscience.

