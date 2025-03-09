iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 863,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,485,000 after buying an additional 82,307 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 329,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,024,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 278,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,817,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 239,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,469,000 after buying an additional 48,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 231,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,364,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT stock opened at $126.98 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $152.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.