iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.