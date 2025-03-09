iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Acquired by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,244 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2500 ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kendall Capital Management owned 1.72% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $19,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,891,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SMMD opened at $64.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day moving average is $68.85. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

