iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,350,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $378.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $315.24 and a 12 month high of $419.53. The firm has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $404.52 and its 200-day moving average is $391.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

