iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Boosted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $378.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.59. The company has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $315.24 and a twelve month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

