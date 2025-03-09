iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Tilson Financial Group Inc.

Tilson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

