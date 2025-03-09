iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $177.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $154.17 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.61.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.