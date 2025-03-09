iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $84.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $84.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

