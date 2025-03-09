iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,456,064 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 1,671,974 shares.The stock last traded at $23.75 and had previously closed at $24.02.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Australia ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 132,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

