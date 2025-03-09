iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $59.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.64.

About iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.