iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s Largest Position

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 11.3% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC owned about 0.64% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $52,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after buying an additional 82,678 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,572,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,158,000 after buying an additional 59,199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,276,000 after buying an additional 201,769 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,261,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,905,000 after buying an additional 770,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 898,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,428,000 after buying an additional 68,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP opened at $102.41 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.53 and a 52 week high of $102.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.04.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

