Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.26 and traded as high as $26.37. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 713,945 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $751.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

