Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $558,807,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89,098.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 949,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,845,000 after buying an additional 948,902 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after buying an additional 838,793 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,769,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,980,000 after buying an additional 552,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Intuitive Surgical Price Performance
NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $518.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.53. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00.
In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.18, for a total value of $260,725.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,879.38. This trade represents a 18.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total transaction of $145,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,093.55. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,844. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Intuitive Surgical Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
