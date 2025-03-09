Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Intuitive Machines stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. Intuitive Machines has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.

In other Intuitive Machines news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $6,935,804.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,128,992.80. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Vontur sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $88,748.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,731.20. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 393,659 shares of company stock worth $7,262,364. Company insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNR. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,255,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 3,991.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,161,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,220,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,170,000 after buying an additional 609,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter worth $9,133,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

