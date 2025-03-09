Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,281 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.25% of Interface worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TILE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interface by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interface by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Interface by 499.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Interface by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.51 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. Interface’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $301,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,142.70. The trade was a 9.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $748,125. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

