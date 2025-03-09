Intellectus Partners LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 179.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,337,000 after buying an additional 3,272,118 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,617,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,895,000 after acquiring an additional 111,231 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,005,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $38,310,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Price Performance

Z stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.42. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $89.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $136,987.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,782.76. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $99,248.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,215.16. The trade was a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,165 over the last 90 days. 23.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. KeyCorp upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.