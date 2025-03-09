Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,550 GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTLB opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.99. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -176.19 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

In other news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $167,716.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,903.54. This represents a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $675,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,054.77. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 740,257 shares of company stock valued at $44,710,867. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

