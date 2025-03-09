Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,546,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 102,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Insmed worth $106,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $67,925.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,950.36. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $188,686.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,589 shares in the company, valued at $24,874,439.04. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,957 shares of company stock valued at $42,859,028 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Insmed Stock Down 0.2 %

INSM opened at $74.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The business had revenue of $104.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

