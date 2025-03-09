Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells 992 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) insider James Follette sold 992 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total transaction of $100,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at $739,743.78. This trade represents a 11.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Follette also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Tuesday, February 25th, James Follette sold 1,983 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $198,161.19.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 0.8 %

PFSI opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.38. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $83.03 and a one year high of $119.13.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFSI

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.