Insider Selling: Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Director Sells $67,900.00 in Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,642.75. The trade was a 12.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rosty Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $66,600.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $60,800.00.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

FENC opened at $6.88 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $189.63 million, a PE ratio of -68.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FENC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after acquiring an additional 327,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

