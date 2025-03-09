Insider Buying: Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) President Acquires $64,596.00 in Stock

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) President Matthew L. Bloomfield purchased 4,200 shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $64,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,511.64. This represents a 14.85 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PSBD stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $493.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.20. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $17.09.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 995.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 271.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 24,232 shares in the last quarter. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

