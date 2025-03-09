Insider Buying: Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) President Acquires $64,596.00 in Stock

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) President Matthew L. Bloomfield purchased 4,200 shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $64,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,511.64. This represents a 14.85 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of PSBD stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $493.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.20. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $17.09.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.30%.
About Palmer Square Capital BDC
Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.
