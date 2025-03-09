Insider Buying: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Insider Purchases $46,579.00 in Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $46,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at $628,458.20. This trade represents a 8.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $108.57.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VAC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,776,000 after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 36.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,032,000 after purchasing an additional 168,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.