Insider Buying: Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW) Insider Acquires £51,600 in Stock

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Free Report) insider Ben Maxted bought 20,000 shares of Kitwave Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £51,600 ($66,675.28).

LON:KITW opened at GBX 257.50 ($3.33) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £206.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 290.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 313.53. Kitwave Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 254 ($3.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 409.50 ($5.29).

Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 23.50 ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Kitwave Group had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Research analysts expect that Kitwave Group plc will post 33.0838323 EPS for the current year.

Kitwave Group plc is a delivered wholesale business with over 1,500 employees and a network of 32 depots able to support delivery throughout the UK, specialising in selling impulse products (such as confectionery, soft drinks, snacks, ice cream), frozen and chilled foods, alcohol, groceries and tobacco to over 42,000, mainly independent, customers.

