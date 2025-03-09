Insider Buying: Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Acquires £158.70 in Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Lavelle bought 2 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,935 ($102.53) per share, with a total value of £158.70 ($205.07).

Judges Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of JDG stock opened at GBX 7,500 ($96.91) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £492.39 million, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,746.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,857.23. Judges Scientific plc has a one year low of GBX 6,855 ($88.58) and a one year high of £122.50 ($158.29).

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Judges Scientific from £124 ($160.23) to £113.10 ($146.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Judges Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Judges Scientific plc (AIM: JDG), is a group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector. The Group now consists of 22 businesses acquired since 2005.

The acquired companies are primarily UK-based with products sold worldwide to a diverse range of markets including: higher education institutions, scientific research facilities, manufacturers and regulatory authorities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.