ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stake Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in ING Groep by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ING Groep by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.44. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

