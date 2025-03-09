Inceptionr LLC Sells 865 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Inceptionr LLC lessened its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 40,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after buying an additional 23,741 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $62.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $78.87.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

