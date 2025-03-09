Inceptionr LLC Sells 2,879 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Inceptionr LLC lowered its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW stock opened at $109.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total transaction of $39,574.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,658.39. The trade was a 18.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

