Inceptionr LLC Purchases 949 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Inceptionr LLC raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 4,844.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 91.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

A number of analysts have commented on KMX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.91.

In other CarMax news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares in the company, valued at $19,199.66. This trade represents a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $10,031,502.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,123,292.92. This represents a 39.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMX opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.83 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

