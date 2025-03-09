Inceptionr LLC Invests $492,000 in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 999,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after buying an additional 28,606 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 671,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,871,000 after buying an additional 181,844 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in IPG Photonics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 534,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after buying an additional 43,874 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 375,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,310,000 after buying an additional 95,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after buying an additional 19,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

IPGP stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.04. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.39.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. As a group, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

