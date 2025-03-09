Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,664 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.0% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Illumina by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,623 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $86.62 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. HSBC downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.25.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

