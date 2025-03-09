Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP opened at $10.00 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.36). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.00%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Icahn Carl C increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 450,788,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,908,333,000 after buying an additional 17,581,237 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 660,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 137,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $969,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Icahn Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.