HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Sells £402,356.26 in Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) insider Georges Elhedery sold 43,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 926 ($11.97), for a total transaction of £402,356.26 ($519,907.30).

HSBC Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 876.40 ($11.32) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 844.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 748.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £195.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 572.90 ($7.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 950.20 ($12.28).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 960 ($12.40) to GBX 1,070 ($13.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About HSBC

With assets of $3.0tn and operations in 62 countries and territories at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. We serve approximately 39 million personal, wealth and corporate customers through three global businesses. We have around 180,000 shareholders in 126 countries and territories.

