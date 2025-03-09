HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.56 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 137,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $4,997,076.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,964.40. The trade was a 60.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,002.50. This trade represents a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,737 shares of company stock worth $9,316,641. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

