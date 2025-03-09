Horan Securities Inc. Has $265,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Horan Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,208,000 after acquiring an additional 180,849 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 154,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,529,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average is $91.54.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

